Trucking Cos. Want Driver No-Poach Claims Ditched

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Four trucking companies facing an antitrust suit claiming they conspired to not hire away each other's drivers are urging a California judge to toss the complaint, saying the proposed class action doesn't make enough allegations to move forward. Stevens Transport Inc. moved Monday to dismiss the suit, as did Southern Refrigerated Transport Inc. and Convenant Transport Inc. in a separate filing. A third dismissal motion came from Paschall Truck Lines Inc. The trucking companies are among eight ensnared in the lawsuit from drivers, who say the businesses agreed under the table to refrain from poaching so they could tamp down on...

