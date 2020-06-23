House Panel Says Lockheed Falling Short On F-35 Part Supply

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- House Oversight Committee leaders said Tuesday that the panel is investigating Lockheed Martin's "troubling" failures to deliver ready-to-install spare parts for the F-35 fighter jet, saying issues with spare parts cost the military about $55 million each year. Both government watchdogs and military staff have reported over the past year that Lockheed Martin Corp. has failed to deliver needed electronic records for F-35 parts, resulting in thousands of hours of extra work for maintenance staff, according to a June 18 committee letter addressed to Lockheed's newly appointed CEO James Taiclet. Faulty or missing electronic records also force maintenance personnel to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS