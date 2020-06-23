Debevoise Guides American Airlines On $2.3B JFK Loan

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- American Airlines has landed $2.3 billion in financing from BNY Mellon for space at John F. Kennedy International Airport and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP helped the airline with the matter, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from The Bank of New York Mellon is for 154-68 Brookville Blvd. A listing for that address on StreetEasy indicates the property was built in 1994 and comprises 422 buildings. The property is in the northwest corner of JFK. Representatives at BNY Mellon and American Airlines Inc. couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. The airline on Tuesday also...

