Chinese Fintech Co. Must Face Securities Suit, Investors Say

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Chinese fintech company should have to face investors' claims it misrepresented its financials in advance of its 2019 initial public offering, the company's shareholders said Monday. In documents filed Monday, shareholders in UP Fintech Holding Ltd pushed back against the company's request for dismissal of their proposed securities class action, telling a federal judge in Manhattan that the company had ample, detailed information showing a dip in its commissions but failed to share that information with investors. "Rather than truthfully and completely explain how the trading slow-down that began in January 2019 and continued through the [March 20, 2019] IPO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS