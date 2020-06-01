Probes Done, No Rulings In Irish Facebook, WhatsApp Cases

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT) -- Ireland's data protection watchdog said Tuesday that it had finished probes into both Facebook and its subsidiary WhatsApp's compliance with EU privacy law, but it remains unclear when it will issue decisions in the closely watched cases. In a report summarizing its regulatory activity two years after the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, came into effect, the Dublin-based Data Protection Commission said it had finished investigations into whether WhatsApp has been transparent with consumers about how it shares their data, and whether Facebook violates the regime's rules for consent by coercing users into handing over data in order to use the platform....

