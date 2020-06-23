Shareholder Suit Over GTx And Oncternal Merger Tossed

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a proposed class action filed against merged biopharmaceutical companies GTx Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. that alleged they misrepresented the details of their 2019 merger. In a partially redacted order, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres granted the motion to dismiss without prejudice, giving shareholders 21 days to file an amended complaint. She said lead plaintiff shareholders Nabil Barakat and Michael Cooper didn't back up their allegations that GTx withheld important information from shareholders or that the alleged harm caused financial losses. "We're pleased with the court's decision to dismiss all of these claims,...

