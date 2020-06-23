Norwegian Cruise Line Can't Get Quick 11th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday denied Norwegian Cruise Line's bid to bring an appeal before the Eleventh Circuit related to her orders in a lawsuit alleging the cruise line trafficked in stolen property, ruling the request did not meet the "high threshold" required. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said in her order that Norwegian's motion for interlocutory appeal would require the Eleventh Circuit to examine specific elements of the case, and not a controlling question of law. She also said there was not a substantial ground for difference of opinion among courts on the issues raised by Norwegian. "The parties do...

