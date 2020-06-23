Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Norwegian Cruise Line Can't Get Quick 11th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday denied Norwegian Cruise Line's bid to bring an appeal before the Eleventh Circuit related to her orders in a lawsuit alleging the cruise line trafficked in stolen property, ruling the request did not meet the "high threshold" required.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom said in her order that Norwegian's motion for interlocutory appeal would require the Eleventh Circuit to examine specific elements of the case, and not a controlling question of law. She also said there was not a substantial ground for difference of opinion among courts on the issues raised by Norwegian.

"The parties do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!