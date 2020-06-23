Mortgage Servicer Agrees To $17M Relief In NY Settlement

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Caliber Home Loans Inc. will offer loan forgiveness worth $17 million in response to the New York state government's findings that it unfairly pushed some struggling borrowers into interest-only loan modification plans without explaining the risks, New York's attorney general announced Tuesday. A five-year-long investigation into the Texas-based mortgage servicer found that it violated New York mortgage servicing regulations by failing to provide affordable and sustainable modifications to customers experiencing long-term financial distress. It instead placed defaulting borrowers into temporary interest-only modifications that suddenly reverted back to much higher monthly payments when the modifications expired. Deceptive communication to borrowers about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS