Bridgegate No Lifeline For 'Varsity Blues' Parents

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Admission slots to elite universities qualify as property under the mail and wire fraud statutes invoked in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions prosecution, a Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday, refusing to dismiss the charges despite the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in the Bridgegate case. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton made the finding as part of an order rejecting nine dismissal bids filed by parents in the sprawling case. "This court holds that application slots to universities are property interests owned by the university cognizable under the mail and wire fraud statutes," Judge Gorton wrote. "Although certainly not boundless, the definition of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS