Chipotle's $3M Worker Break Deal Faces Skeptical Judge

Law360, San Francisco (June 23, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday she's unlikely to approve a $3 million settlement resolving claims that Chipotle failed to provide thousands of California workers with required breaks, expressing concern that workers would receive just $6 or a burrito, while the average arbitration award for such workers exceeds $860. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said current and former Chipotle Services LLC workers who have successfully arbitrated their wage and hour claims with the company have received far more than the price of a burrito. But Alan Harris of Harris & Ruble, counsel for the plaintiffs, urged Judge Massullo to...

