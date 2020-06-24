Cigarillo Co. Seeks To Revive $44M Verdict Against Swisher

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A cigarillo company has urged a California federal judge to reinstate its $44.4 million antitrust win against industry giant Swisher, saying a decision last year to dash the jury verdict was based on incomplete information about documents furnished for trial. Trendsettah USA Inc. argued that because Swisher International Inc. already had materials that Swisher earlier claimed had been withheld, U.S. District Judge James Selna should reverse his August ruling that vacated, for the second time, a trebled jury award against Swisher. The yearslong suit accuses Swisher of using market dominance to force Trendsettah to use it as a manufacturer in order...

