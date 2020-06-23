FERC Accused Of Ignoring Harms From Alaska LNG Project

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A coalition of environmental groups and an Alaskan Native tribal village say the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission didn't sufficiently consider the potential harm of a $45 billion Alaska liquefied natural gas project, including how it could worsen climate change, and are asking for reconsideration of the project. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Chickaloon Village Traditional Council and others on Monday said the 807-mile pipeline and other infrastructure will worsen climate change and harm endangered species. FERC's decision to issue a construction certificate for the project in May didn't pay enough attention to these issues in violation of the National Environmental...

