3rd Circ. Won't Revive Philly Court Clerk's Pension Dispute

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has refused to revive a former Philadelphia County court employee's suit claiming she was wrongly stripped of her pension after stealing public funds, finding she had enough notice that her theft could cause her to lose those benefits. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court decision handing summary judgment to the city of Philadelphia in a suit from Deborah Dailey, who had pled guilty in 2015 to stealing more than $73,000 from the First Judicial District using its credit card. Dailey launched various constitutional challenges to the city pension board's decision to disqualify her from receiving...

