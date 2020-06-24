Ex-Stone Prosecutor Says DOJ Cut Trump Confidant A 'Break'

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor who helped get Roger Stone convicted told lawmakers Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice violated ethical norms by pressuring career staffers to cut the Trump adviser a "break" and slash their recommendation for prison time. Aaron Zelinsky, an assistant U.S. attorney who quit the Stone prosecution after the DOJ reversed course on trying to put the self-described "dirty trickster" away for seven to nine years, testified in a congressional hearing that it was only after President Donald Trump weighed in that top officials sought a more lenient sentence. Zelinsky spoke during a probe by House Democrats into what they...

