FCC Supports Mobile Industry In RF Emissions Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is throwing its weight behind the mobile industry's ongoing challenge to the city of Berkeley, California's wireless disclosure ordinance, saying phone retailers needn't warn customers about potential harm from radiofrequency emissions. In a Monday letter of support, the commission told a California federal district court that the agency has done its due diligence and confirmed that commercially available mobile devices are safe for consumers, rendering the local warnings unnecessary — or even confusing. "The Berkeley ordinance conflicts with the FCC's determination that the information provided on its website and in cell phone user manuals is sufficient to...

