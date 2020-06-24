Morgan Stanley Salesman Appeals FINRA Arbitration Order

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Morgan Stanley salesman has urged the Eleventh Circuit to rethink a lower court's decision to send his suit against a hotel investor and the broker-dealer to arbitration before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, arguing that there is no contract to arbitrate. Salesman Candido Viyella told the appellate court Tuesday in his opening brief that a Florida federal court erred in refusing his request for a preliminary injunction against proceeding in the FINRA arbitration, saying that an agreement to arbitrate between himself, Panamanian hotel investor Fundacion Nicor and Morgan Stanley doesn't exist. Viyella said that the FINRA code's Rule 12200 only...

