Pret A Manger 'Natural' Label Is False Advertising, Buyer Says

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The sandwich chain Pret A Manger slaps the label "natural" on many of its marketing efforts while selling products that contain genetically modified organisms and synthetic ingredients, a consumer said Tuesday in a New York federal court proposed false advertising class action. Jessica Barton alleges that dozens of Pret A Manger USA Ltd. dishes contain the GMO soya or synthetic ingredients like maltodextrin, malic acid, and diglycerides while the chain capitalizes on marketing aimed at consumers who are seeking out natural products, in violation of New York business laws, the consumer protection statutes of all 50 states, and the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act....

