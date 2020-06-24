Publisher Doesn't Deserve $25M In IP Row, Court Told

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- An energy industry newsletter publisher is fighting to land $25.7 million from Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP for its unauthorized access to articles, while the investment firm says its liability should be capped at roughly $2.8 million, the statutory minimum. Publisher Energy Intelligence Group Inc. and Kayne Anderson lobbed dueling bids to finalize damages Tuesday in Texas federal court after a jury found Kayne Anderson infringed EIG copyrights by sharing login credentials for one paid subscription to the newsletter among multiple nonsubscribers. The court was tasked by the Fifth Circuit with reworking its damages award after the appellate panel deemed the $585,000 judgment...

