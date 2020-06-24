Class Cert. Denied In Suit Over Faulty Embryo Storage Tank

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a bid from customers of a San Francisco fertility clinic seeking certification in their suit alleging that a faulty storage tank damaged their embryos, saying class certification would not promote efficient litigation. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley told the proposed class in an order on Tuesday that while it meets most of the criteria for certification, because the members' injuries all stem from the same allegedly faulty storage tank made by Chart Industries Inc., evidence and testimony would have to be repeated in individual damages trials if the class succeeded in proving liability....

