Investors Fight Cannabis Co. Sundial's Bid To Nix IPO Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors in Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers asked a New York federal judge on Tuesday not to toss their suit accusing the company of concealing issues of cannabis quality ahead of its $143 million initial public offering. In their opposition brief, the investors said their suit was materially different than a similar action that was dismissed in New York state court last month because it included specific allegations that Sundial willfully misrepresented its revenue for the quarter proceeding its IPO. "Unlike the complaint here, the New York State complaint did not allege with particularity how Sundial's financial...

