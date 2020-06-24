United Wants Ex-Flight Attendant's Attys Punished For Delays

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal court should sanction counsel for a former United Airlines flight attendant, as counsel has "abused" the discovery process in a wrongful termination case, the airline has argued. Aarons Law Firm has used "delay tactics," failed to timely provide required disclosures, has impeded deposition testimony from being entered, and has unfairly blamed United's counsel at Reed Smith LLP for its own "refusal to comply with … discovery obligations," according to a supplemental brief the airline filed on Tuesday with the Central District of California. While both sides are making better strides at cooperating in the discovery process in the...

