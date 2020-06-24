NJ Developer Can't Get $2.9M Over Obstructed NYC Views

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel on Wednesday said a trial court correctly found that a developer isn't entitled to roughly $2.9 million in damages over the purported impact of a public agency's sewer pipeline project on the New York City views at a luxury apartment complex. The panel upheld Superior Court Judge Jeffrey R. Jablonski's March 2019 ruling denying Hartz Mountain Industries Inc.'s bid for so-called severance damages in connection with a portion of land taken from the company by the North Hudson Sewerage Authority to build a combined sanitary and storm sewer system in Weehawken, New Jersey. Hartz had...

