Lack Of 'Material Breach' Finding Dooms HVAC Trial Win

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A failure to ask the jury whether a company's initial breach of an agreement to install a geothermal heating, ventilation and cooling system in a customer's home was "material" dooms the homeowner's damages recovery, a Texas appellate court has determined. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston determined on Tuesday that a trial court got it wrong when it entered judgment after a jury trial awarding John Page $3,150 plus fees and interest in the dispute with Earth Power A/C and Heat Inc. And despite no jury question addressing the matter of whether the breach was material — meaning it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS