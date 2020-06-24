What New Syria Sanctions Mean For US Companies

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- On June 17, additional U.S. sanctions targeting Syria came into effect pursuant to the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. That same day, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control separately announced the designations of 39 individuals and entities pursuant to the act. It is important to first consider the secretary of state's misrepresentation of the prior Syria sanctions in his announcement of the designations. He warned: As of today … [a]nyone doing business with the Assad regime, no matter where in the world they are, is potentially exposed to...

