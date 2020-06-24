EY Bias Accuser's Arbitration Cost Dispute Sent To Arbitrators

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected a former Ernst & Young real estate bigwig's attempt to nix an arbitration agreement based on a fee allocation order in the arbitration of her sex bias claims, finding her arguments about the agreement's enforceability should be handled by arbitrators as well. In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl granted EY's bid to arbitrate Karen Ward's request for a declaratory judgment that an arbitration agreement she signed was unenforceable in light of an arbitration panel's preliminary order calling for an equal split of the costs and fees in the proceedings over her...

