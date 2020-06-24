Facebook Tries To Ice Investor's Bid To See FTC Deal Records

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Facebook warned a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday that corporate attorney-client privilege could suffer broadly if a pension fund investor gets access to withheld board documents and emails related to founder Mark Zuckerberg's avoidance of liability in a $5 billion privacy breach settlement with the Federal Trade Commission. The prediction came during a Chancery Court trial on the fund's "books and records" action to support a possible suit over claims that Zuckerberg's exclusion from the fine was a massive, Facebook-approved personal benefit not shared with other stockholders, breaching directors and top officers' duty to the company. Vice Chancellor Joseph R....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS