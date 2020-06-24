Ranchers Can't Show Impact Of New Water Rule, EPA Says

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A challenge by New Mexico cattle ranchers to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new rule defining Clean Water Act jurisdiction fails to meet the high bar of showing the measure will cause them imminent and irreparable harm, the government agency told a federal court. In a response to a motion for a preliminary injunction, the EPA said Tuesday that the New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association's request to block the new Navigable Waters Protection rule was unripe, failed to allege actual harms and failed to show that harm would occur. The rule, which went into effect Monday, defines certain tributaries and wetlands...

