NY Court Partly Reverses Slash Of $2.5M Med Mal Award

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Wednesday added $400,000 back to a slashed $2.5 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of injuring a woman's intestine during a procedure, saying the judge's decision to cut the verdict to $650,000 was partially unwarranted. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the Second Department unanimously vacated a portion of Queens County Judge Joseph J. Esposito's post-trial decision to reduce a $1 million award for future pain and suffering to $100,000, in a suit accusing Dr. Steven Batash of piercing the wall of patient Elza Garzon's intestine while performing an upper endoscopy, a...

