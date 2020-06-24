Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Parents Can't Get Wiretap Evidence Tossed

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Parents fighting charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case lost a bid to throw out evidence recovered from calls and emails between them and the scheme's mastermind after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the government showed the interceptions were necessary and properly authorized.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton rejected arguments by the parents that their communications with William "Rick" Singer should not be aired to the jury because there was no connection to Massachusetts, where the wiretap warrants were authorized.

The parents argue that prosecutors did not mention the alleged lack of Bay State ties when they asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!