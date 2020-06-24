'Varsity Blues' Parents Can't Get Wiretap Evidence Tossed

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Parents fighting charges in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case lost a bid to throw out evidence recovered from calls and emails between them and the scheme's mastermind after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the government showed the interceptions were necessary and properly authorized. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton rejected arguments by the parents that their communications with William "Rick" Singer should not be aired to the jury because there was no connection to Massachusetts, where the wiretap warrants were authorized. The parents argue that prosecutors did not mention the alleged lack of Bay State ties when they asked...

