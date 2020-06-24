Windstream Defends Ch. 11 Plan From Noteholders

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Windstream Holdings Inc. on Wednesday defended its Chapter 11 plan in New York bankruptcy court from claims by unsecured noteholders that the plan grants first-lien creditors unjustified claims on the cable company's assets. Over the course of a more than a seven-hour remote hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, counsel for Windstream argued that the plan offers the best recoveries for all parties, while counsel for unsecured noteholders said the first-lien lenders were being granted assets that should be unencumbered. Windstream entered Chapter 11 in February 2019 after a district court ruled that the company's 2015 spinoff of real estate investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS