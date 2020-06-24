9th Circ. Revives LuLaRoe Excess Sales Tax Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Fashion retailer LuLaRoe will face a customer's putative class action alleging the company charged sales tax to consumers in tax-free jurisdictions after the Ninth Circuit said in an opinion Wednesday that a lower court incorrectly tossed the suit. The three-judge panel found that LuLaRoe customer Katie Van had a legitimate claim to injury when she lost the ability to use $531 she had paid in sales tax until the company repaid the amount to her. The lower court incorrectly focused on $3.76 in interest on the sales tax amount, which it found too small to claim for an injury, according to...

