Texas AG's Securities Fraud Case Sent Back To His Home Turf

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will get to return to his longtime home of Collin County to continue fighting against felony securities fraud charges, after a Harris County district judge agreed Thursday the case was wrongly transferred to his court. Harris County District Judge Robert Johnson was tasked with determining whether the judge who sent the case to Harris County three years ago — amid allegations the jury pool in Paxton's home county had been tainted — had authority to do so. He heard arguments in December, and issued his decision Thursday afternoon during a 4-minute Zoom hearing. Special prosecutor Brian...

