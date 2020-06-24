Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AO Smith Beats Chinese 'Channel-Stuffing' Scheme Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge tossed a pension fund's putative securities class action Wednesday, ruling that it failed to plead that water heater manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp. engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme by artificially inflating the growth of its Chinese business.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman said that the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System has failed to show that A.O. Smith engaged in a "classic" channel-stuffing scheme, which typically involves inflating sales figures by forcing more products onto the market. In a classic scheme, a manufacturer would ship its products to a retailer and demarcate those products as revenue, even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!