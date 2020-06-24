AO Smith Beats Chinese 'Channel-Stuffing' Scheme Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge tossed a pension fund's putative securities class action Wednesday, ruling that it failed to plead that water heater manufacturer A.O. Smith Corp. engaged in a "channel-stuffing" scheme by artificially inflating the growth of its Chinese business. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman said that the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System has failed to show that A.O. Smith engaged in a "classic" channel-stuffing scheme, which typically involves inflating sales figures by forcing more products onto the market. In a classic scheme, a manufacturer would ship its products to a retailer and demarcate those products as revenue, even...

