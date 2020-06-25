Investor Says Majority Stakeholder Drained Phone Refurb Biz

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The partial owner of a once-thriving phone refurbishment startup told a New York federal court that his business is being run into the ground by a majority investor that he says bought a stake in the startup just to inflate its own related business. Things started spiraling at Harvestar Solutions after the company decided to sell a majority stake to one of its biggest customers, refurbished phone seller Brightstar Asia Ltd., Harvester co-founder Tyler Miller told the court Wednesday. After two years under Brightstar's leadership, Harvester has been "rendered worthless," according to the lawsuit. The suit asks for just more than...

