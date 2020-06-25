DA Investigates Claim NY Judge, Wife Assaulted Neighbors

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors are investigating claims by neighbors of a New York state judge in Buffalo who say they were violently attacked by him and his wife on Monday night, drawing several police officers to the scene, Law360 confirmed on Thursday. The Erie County district attorney is investigating allegations that acting State Supreme Court Justice Mark Grisanti, a former state senator, and his wife Maria Grisanti picked a fight over a truck parked in front of their house. The episode began with swearing and escalated to punching and wrestling that allegedly left a neighbor, Joseph Mele, a city sanitation worker, with a facial...

