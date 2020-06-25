Container Store Poised To Escape ADA Suit After Tech Update

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said The Container Store should prevail in an Americans With Disabilities Act proposed class action alleging it lacked blind-accessible point-of-service devices because the retailer updated its payment technology. U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley recommended Wednesday that The Container Store Group Inc. win its summary judgment motion, finding that the issues in the National Federation of the Blind's 2015 lawsuit are moot because the company has since replaced its touchpad checkout devices with new accessible equipment. Judge Kelley wrote that the "implementation of tactilely-discernible keypads to make debit card purchases and the multiple new ways to access its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS