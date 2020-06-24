Feds Link Julian Assange To Hacking Group Anonymous

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal grand jury on Wednesday returned a second superseding indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, this time adding accusations he recruited and worked with hackers affiliated with prominent hacking groups Anonymous and LulzSec, according to the justice department. The latest revision doesn't include any new charges to the 18-count superseding indictment returned a year ago, per the 49-page document. Rather, it adds factual claims regarding Assange's purported work with the hackers to obtain classified information. Assange, 48, is accused of encouraging leaks by former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning and of conspiring to hack into the U.S. Department...

