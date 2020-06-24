Calif. AG Seeks To Force Uber, Lyft To Reclassify Drivers

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general and a group of city attorneys suing Uber and Lyft over their business models announced Wednesday they would seek a preliminary injunction to immediately force the companies to classify their drivers as employees and not independent contractors. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the city attorneys did not appear to have filed the request as of Wednesday afternoon, but said the action would soon be on the books in San Francisco Superior Court. "It's time for Uber and Lyft to own up to their responsibilities and the people who make them successful: their workers," Becerra said in a...

