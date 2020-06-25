EPA's Alaska Mine Decision Skirts Oversight, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A conservation group told the Ninth Circuit that upholding a lower court's decision saying the EPA legally exercised its discretion to withdraw proposed restrictions on an Alaskan mining project could "clear the way for irreversible environmental destruction to our waters" without any judicial review. Trout Unlimited and other concerned groups had sued the EPA in October over the "about-face" on an Obama-era proposal that would have effectively blocked the development of the major open pit copper mine they say could jeopardize the Bristol Bay watershed, according to an opening brief filed Wednesday. They said that the agency violated the Administrative Procedure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS