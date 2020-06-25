With Whiskey Hurting, US Floats New Duties On EU Vodka

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is considering new tariffs on European products including gin and vodka, after the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States announced that American whiskey sales dropped 33% as a result of retaliatory tariffs from Europe. In a notice to be published Friday, the Office of U.S. Trade Representative invited comments on a list of proposed tariffs on European products. The council voiced its opposition to these tariffs earlier this week after it released a report on Monday finding that American whiskey sales have gone down amid the U.S. trade battle with the EU. The report said that a...

