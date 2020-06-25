Chuck E. Cheese Hits Ch. 11 Following COVID-19 Closures

Vince Sullivan By

The parent company of Chuck E. Cheese has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas, the company said Wednesday. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:24 AM EDT) -- The parent company of children's entertainment destination Chuck E. Cheese filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas after closing its hundreds of locations in response to COVID-19 business restrictions.According to a statement from CEC Entertainment Inc . CEO Dave McKillips late Wednesday, the company has reopened more than 300 of its arcades and pizza restaurants since the outbreak forced the closures, but said that the loss of revenue from the shutdown have strained its finances."While our team is excited to again roll out the red carpet for our guests and open more locations each week, it also became clear that decisive action would be necessary to address COVID-related financial challenges and best position our company to delight families and kids for generations to come," the statement said.The bankruptcy filing is intended to wipe out some of the company's debt and allow it to emerge from bankruptcy as a stronger enterprise, McKillips said.The Chapter 11 petition indicates that the company has about $2 billion in debt, including $215 million in unsecured note debt.CEC has retained Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP as its legal counsel.The case is In re: CEC Entertainment Inc. et al., case number 4:20-bk-33163, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.--Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.

