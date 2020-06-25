3 Firms Guide $361M Brooklyn Construction Loan

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Troutman Sanders, Milbank and Sukenik Segal worked on various pieces of a $361 million construction loan to a Clipper Equity entity for a project in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood, according to information from Troutman and Milbank and records that were made public in New York Thursday. Troutman Sanders LLP represented Bank of China on its $286 million loan for the project at 77 Commercial St., and Milbank LLP guided real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp., which provided $75 million in financing. Sukenik Segal & Graff PC counseled the borrower. The loan is for a project to build three rental apartment...

