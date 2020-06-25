Mass. AG Says Pharmacy Paid Law Firms For Opioid Patients

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts mail-order pharmacy will pay the state $11 million to settle allegations it recklessly dispensed thousands of opioid prescriptions without proper safeguards in place and illegally paid law firms for patient referrals, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday. Andover-based Injured Workers Pharmacy ran afoul of the state's consumer protection law by failing to protect against unlawful and dangerous dispensing of the powerful drugs, Healey said. The pharmacy did not review prescriptions to make sure they were legitimate and shelled out thousands of dollars to unnamed personal injury and worker's compensation firms and lawyers for hundreds of patient referrals, according to...

