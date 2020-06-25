Strict Calif. Vapor Intrusion Guidance Threatens Development

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 14, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board and the California State Water Resources Control Board released their draft supplemental guidance on screening and evaluating vapor intrusion. The state closed the comment period on June 1, but not without skeptics expressing concern over the validity of the technical and legal footing of the guidance. Vapor Intrusion As explained by the guidance, vapor intrusion is the migration of chemical vapors from subsurface soils and groundwater into buildings. Chemical vapors can be a problem at contaminated sites, and if uncontrolled, can migrate...

