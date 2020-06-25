CBS Radio Victory Over Ex-Sales Rep's Bias Suit Stands

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge won't be reconsidering his decision to let CBS Radio Services out of a suit accusing the company of refusing to accommodate, then retaliating against, an employee with depression, he said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said that motions for reconsideration are generally "disfavored" in his district, and only granted when there was a "manifest error" in the prior ruling or some kind of new evidence or court ruling that wasn't available before. And that wasn't the case here, the judge ultimately found. "The court properly relied on the absence of evidence that defendant ever explained...

