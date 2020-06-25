Calif. Privacy Law Revision To Appear On Nov. Ballots

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- California residents will soon have a chance to vote on a proposal to strengthen the state's landmark consumer privacy law, with the secretary of state announcing Thursday that the backers of the California Privacy Rights Act had gathered enough signatures to qualify the measure for November's general election ballot. Secretary of State Alex Padilla confirmed that Californians for Consumer Privacy, the advocacy group founded by real estate developer-turned-activist Alastair Mactaggart, had submitted more than the 623,212 valid signatures required to put the proposed privacy measure before voters across the state on Nov. 3. If approved, the CPRA would expand the state's Consumer...

