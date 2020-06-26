Del. Court Tosses Perlman's Vox Media Defamation Claims

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Internet and technology entrepreneur Stephen G. Perlman lost a second major round in his more than five-year defamation battle with Vox Media, as a Delaware Superior Court judge found that the truth shielded Vox from the only claim not barred by statutes of limitations. The summary judgment ruling by Judge Paul R. Wallace on Thursday dismissed the complaint that Perlman and two of his businesses — Rearden LLC and Artemis Networks LLC — filed against Vox in July 2019, after a Chancery Court found one month earlier that it lacked jurisdiction over the case. Perlman sued Vox in Chancery Court in...

