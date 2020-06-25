Wendy's Beats Drive-Thru Access ADA Class Action For Now

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Golden State federal judge tossed a proposed class action Thursday from a group of visually impaired individuals who claim their inability to access four Wendy's restaurants in California during drive-thru-only hours is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, but will allow the customers to amend their complaint. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh granted Wendy's International LLC's motion to toss the suit brought by Jesse Zamora, Lonia Smith, Roy Rios and Daniel Onn, finding the operative complaint does not adequately plead that Wendy's actually owns, leases or operates the four restaurants the plaintiffs claim they can't access during...

