DOL Targets Wage Violations At Warehouses Near Border

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced a $134,000 settlement Thursday with a Mexican company that it said underpaid Mexican workers employed in U.S. warehouses, a deal the agency described as marking the start of an effort to weed out labor abuses in the warehousing industry along the border. The Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division said it was tipped off to allegations that foreign warehouse workers across the board were being deprived of minimum wage or overtime pay while it was investigating claims that G-Global Inc. wasn't properly compensating Mexican workers for their work in a California facility. The G-Global investigation...

