Tesla Airbags, Seat Belts Faulted In Woman's Brain Injury Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Maryland woman who suffered traumatic brain injuries in a 2019 accident sued Tesla Inc. in California state court Wednesday alleging it manufactured an unsafe Model 3 vehicle with airbags that didn't properly deploy. Kristian Edwards and her husband, Jason Edwards, allege Tesla designed and manufactured an "unreasonably dangerous" Model 3 vehicle with defective airbag and occupant restraint systems, despite Tesla's widely publicized claims that it "engineered the Model 3 to be the safest car ever built." The suit stems from a July 1, 2019, accident on I-95 in Maryland during which the driver of another vehicle failed to maintain her...

